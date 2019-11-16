|
|
Charles Greenholt
Hanover - Charles John Greenholt, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born October 14, 1932 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Curvin and Nadine (Sell) Greenholt. Charlie was the loving husband of Geraldine "Deanie" D. (Bubb) Greenholt with whom he shared sixty-five years of marriage.
Charlie was a member of the Hanover ELKS and Duck's Unlimited. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict.
Upon returning to Hanover from the Navy, Charlie was a pattern maker for Hoffman Pattern for 20 years. Then he and his wife Deanie founded the Palms Dry Cleaners which they owned and operated from 1975 to 2000.
In addition to his wife, Deanie, Charlie is survived by his children, Wanda L. Messinger and husband Dan of Hanover, PA, Gary L. Greenholt and wife Carol of Hanover, PA, Debra L. Brenneman and her companion Dave Klunk of Hanover, PA, Jacqueline L. Greenholt and husband Roland Holloway of Austin, TX, and Michael L. Greenholt of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren, Eric Brenneman and wife Katie, Lauren Hutchinson and husband Jason, Matthew Brenneman, Carter Brenneman, Garin Greenholt and wife Rachel, and Olivia Holloway; and one great-grandson, Bryce. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Hamme.
Funeral Services to celebrate and remember Charlie's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Elza Hurst officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019