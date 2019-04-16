Services
Charles Henry Kemper Sr.


Charles Henry Kemper, Sr.

Gettysburg, PA - Charles Henry Kemper, Sr. age 76 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the York Hospital. Born August 19, 1942 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Mark A. & Doris E. (Hess) Kemper. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane M. (Sewald) Kemper. Charles owned and operated a local business that specialized in repairing saddles and harnesses. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children; Lisa Ann Kemper and her wife Sandy Jeffcoat, Margaret Elizabeth Sprohls, Charles H. Kemper, Jr. and his wife Lisa (Shealer) and Susie Mae Hamm all of South Carolina and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
