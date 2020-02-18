|
|
Charles Franklin Hunter, Jr., 90, of Manchester, Maryland, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Longview Healthcare Center in Manchester, MD.
Born April 1, 1929 in Pikesville, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Hunter, Sr. and Anna Rae (Reaver) Hunter. He was the husband of the late Vera Ursula Hunter, his wife of 62 years.
Charles was a veteran the U.S. Army and served in Berlin, Germany, where he met his wife. They married in 1952. He was a corporal in the 6th Infantry Division KBGT (Germany), where he participated as a sniper in the Berlin Airlift until he was honorably discharged on July 10, 1952. After his discharge from the Army, Charles worked as a set builder for WJZ-TV (Channel 13), including the set for the first Romper Room program. He also built the ship for the Larry Lewman kids show, "Pete the Pirate". In 1969, Charles began working for Maryland Public Television (MPT) in Owings Mills, MD, as the Scenic & Special Effects Supervisor. For over 19 years, he designed and created production sets and sound studios for MPT programs. He was a long-standing member of the Reisterstown Lions Club and enjoyed spending time with his family, trips to Charles Town WV, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by son, David Hunter of Hanover, PA; daughters, Shirley Isaac and husband Bill of Westminster, and Sharon Rehrer and husband Dale of Littlestown, PA; sister, Peggy Martin and husband John of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Melissa Albright and husband Tim, Travis Chesney, Robert Williams and wife Lindsay, Launce Kongsted and Christopher Kongsted; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caitlynn and Chloe Albright.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD, with the Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to s Project ().
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020