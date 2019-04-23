|
|
Charles K. Sentz Jr.
Hanover - Charles K. "Charlie" Sentz Jr., 82, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Hanover Hospital, surrounded by his family while listening to his radio. He was the husband of Margaret M. "Margie" (Murren) Sentz who died on April 15, 2018.
Born November 1, 1936 in New Oxford, he was the son of the late Kenneth Charles Sentz Sr. and Mildred (Smith) Sentz.
Charlie retired as manager of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus after 39 years of service. He was a 1954 graduate of Littlestown High School, and then served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus where he was a 3rd Degree member, and McSherrystown Home Association. Charlie was an avid reader and crossword puzzle fan, and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are seven children, Anthony W. Sentz and companion Lori Miller of Jefferson, Andrew C. Sentz and wife Jody of Hanover, Karen E. Mack and husband David of Hanover, Joanne M. Koehler and husband Ernie of Kingsport, TN, Stephanie A. Emenheiser and husband Tim of York, Denise M. Ham and husband Christopher of Pittsburgh, and Janine L. Walter and husband Howard III of New Oxford; 18 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; and six siblings Lawrence Sentz of Dover, Eugene "Pete" Sentz of Hanover, Hope Strausbaugh of Hanover, Camilla "Rosie" Sneeringer of Hanover, Christopher Sentz of Gettysburg, and Keith Sentz of Hanover. He was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth W. Sentz; and one sibling, Dion P. Sentz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Relatives and friends will be received Friday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to Wellspan VNA, 540 S. George Street, York, PA, 17401.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 23, 2019