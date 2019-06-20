|
Charles Kenneth "Kenny" Kuhn
Hanover - Charles Kenneth "Kenny" Kuhn, 67, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home with his loving family and his loving dog, Winchester, by his side.
Born July 25, 1951 in Bonneauville, PA, he was the son of the late Albert W. and Viola J. (Lobingier) Kuhn. Kenny was the loving husband of Linda M. (Ripple) Kuhn with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Kenny was employed by SKF, Inc. as a machine operator for 40 years until his retirement in January 2018.
Kenny was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, the McSherrystown Fish and Game and the United Steel Workers Union. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Kenny is survived by his children, Jesse Kuhn, Rebecca (Kuhn) Steinmetz and husband David, and Jose Rangel and wife Esmeralda, nine grandchildren, Sky, Kaleb, Alvin, Zane, Wyatt, Iva, Robert, Elsy, and Michelle, one great grandchild, Keelan, his faithful companion Winchester, as well as nieces nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard E. "Kuhny" Kuhn
A service to celebrate and remember Kenny's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, (Bonneauville) PA, with his pastor the Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenny's name to the Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or Long Island Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 239 Stony Brook, NY 11790.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 20, 2019