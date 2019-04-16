|
|
Charles L. Harman, Sr
New Oxford - Charles L. "Ish" Harman, Sr, 89, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara E. (Light) Harman, who died June 4, 2018.
Charles was born September 30, 1929, in Hanover, the son of the late George and Clara Harman.
Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion, McSherrystown Home Association, AMVETS, Hanover Republican Club, Eagles, and the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club.
Charles is survived by a daughter, Tiffany R. Schoffstall and her husband Christopher of York, a son, Charles L. Harman, Jr and his wife Kathleen of New Oxford, a daughter, Sheryl Willey and her husband Alan of Ocean Shores, WA, seven grandchildren, Ciara Schoffstall, Brody Schoffstall, Darby Harman, Rowen Harman, Gioia Roy, Tonya Baker and Paula Willey, four great grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Andrew and Jasmine, two brothers, George Harman, Jr of Atwater, CA, and John Harman of Hanover, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Greg Lowe officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6-8 PM. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 16, 2019