|
|
Charles O. Britcher
Hanover - Charles O. Britcher, 83, of Hanover passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Mary H. (Gebhart) Britcher with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born October 30, 1935 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Oliver and Jeanette (Gallagher) Britcher.
Charlie was owner/operator of the Clearview Motor Inn in Hanover for 21 years, retiring in the year 2000. He was a 1954 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and then served his country in the US Navy for four years during the Korean Era. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and the Allied Veterans Burial Detail, for more than 20 years, providing military honors for other veterans. Charlie was a life member of Amvets Post #22 having served as President and Commander, Harold H. Bair Post #14 American Legion, Hanover Knights of Columbus Council 871 and McSherrystown Home Association. He was also a member of the McSherrystown Moose #720, Hanover Republican Club, New Oxford Social Club and Hanover Elks #763.
Charlie enjoyed fishing the lakes in Canada for Walleye and Pike, salt water fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. He was a member of the Ocean City White Marlin Club, catch and release. He enjoyed hunting in the South Mountains at Minnewaukaru Hunting Camp and spending time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren growing up.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Jeffrey Britcher and wife Sabrina of York, Patricia Britcher of Hanover and Michael Britcher of Nazareth; six grandchildren, Alisa, Haley, Amber, Kayley, Aiden and Ivee Britcher; one brother, James Britcher and wife Sylvia of Hanover and a sister-in-law, Rose Britcher of FL. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Michael Britcher; three siblings, Irl Thomas Britcher and his wife Jeanne, Richard Britcher, and Olive Sheaffer Weaver and her husband Robert Weaver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Relatives and friends will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard, 107 Sherry Drive, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019