Charles Q. Livingston
Lancaster - Charles Q. Livingston, 100, of Lancaster, died surrounded by his family Wednesday, February 28, 2019 at Homestead Village. Born in New Oxford, PA, he was the husband of Kathleen Witwer Livingston for 16 years and was previously married for 59 years to the late Doris Finley Livingston, who died in 2001. He was the son of the late Irvin W. and Edith Rebert Livingston.
Charley graduated from New Oxford High School and then Gettysburg College with a degree in chemistry. He began his career as a chemist at Trojan Powder Company, Sandusky, OH. In 1944 he moved to Lancaster to work for Armstrong World Industries as a chemist and then with their subsidiary AC&S, now Irex Corporation, where he worked in various marketing executive positions. He retired from Irex in 1982. From 1982-1997 he was a consultant at Home Gardener Mfg. Co.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Previously he served as a Supervisor of Sunday Schools and a Consistory member at St. Peters United Church of Christ. Charley was a member of the Lancaster Rotary Club and Lancaster Country Club and volunteered for Vision Corp. His interests included golf, tennis, traveling the world, and photography. After retirement, he learned to ski and sail. A consummate family man, he was a rock for his children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He built a vacation home on Coxton Lake in northern PA where his family would gather to enjoy quality time together and still do to this day. Later in his life he enjoyed spending time with his wife Kay in Stone Harbor, NJ.
He will be dearly missed by his entire family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Howard F. Livingston, (Connie), of Lancaster, and his daughter, Kathleen Peck, (Michael), of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Fin Livingston, (Brooke) of Lancaster, Laura Livingston of Chicago, IL, Sarah Kaeck, (Brian) of New Haven, VT, David Peck, (Kate) of Boston, MA and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his first wife Doris, he was preceded in death by his sisters Romie Pavord, Ola Stover, Dorothy Mariner and his brothers Lear and Pete Livingston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17601 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM with The Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. A private family interment will be held in the Highland Memorial Garden, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charley's memory can be sent to Vision Corps, 244 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 3, 2019