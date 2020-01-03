Services
Charles R. "Bob Cline

New Oxford, PA - Charles R. "Bob" Cline, 93 of New Oxford, PA, died at UPMC Hanover Hospital on January 2, 2020. He was the husband, of 41 years, of the late Betty (Gomph) Cline and the husband of 22 years of the late Viola Maxine (Knaub) Cline.

Bob was born July 25, 1926 in York Haven, PA, son of the late Lloyd and Evelyn Mae (Crone) Cline.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was a former employee of American Oil, Goodlings Electric and was the former owner and operator of Cline's Amaco in Violet Hill. Following the sale of Cline's Amaco, Bob was employed as a mechanic at Met Ed for 25 years.

He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club and the 12th Ward Democratic Club. Bob loved boating, camping and talking with people.

He is survived by his son, Charles R. "Bob" Cline, Jr. and his wife Connie of York, PA; a step son, William E. Landis of Danbury, CT, a step daughter, Tracie Zell of San Diego, CA and a stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Landis Gardner of McSherrystown, PA; three grandchildren, Chris Cline and his wife Jen of Fairmont, WV, Bonnie Stone and her husband George of York, PA and Brian Cline and his wife Jen of Willow Street, PA; two step grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter and a great great grandson. He was preceded in death by a step son, Steve Landis.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA with the Rev. Linda S. Titzell officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, military rites will be performed by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will follow the military rites with a private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 Colonial Ave., Suite N, York, PA, 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
