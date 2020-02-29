|
Charles R. "Dick" Yetter
Charles R. "Dick" Yetter, 87 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Born, September 6, 1932, in Enola, PA, son of the late Charles E. Yetter, and Sara L. (Liddick) Yetter, and husband of the late Beatrice (Cohick) Yetter, who died in 1997. He is also predeceased by his sister, Shirley A. (Yetter) Tenny. Dick loved football! He played halfback for Enola High School, graduating in 1950. From 1951-1955 he served in the US Navy, aboard Aircraft Carriers in the Pacific. On December 24, 1955, he married Beatrice G. Cohick, in Enola. He later graduated from Penn State University, with a BA in Finance. Dick and "Beaty" loved dancing, especially the polka, and jitterbug! In 1961, Dick began his long career with NASA, in Procurement, at Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX, and at NASA Headquarters, Washington, DC, where he worked on the Apollo, Skylab, and Space Shuttle Programs. In 1998, Dick moved to Littlestown, PA, where he became a member of Christ Church, served as a sound technician, and enjoyed singing in the choir. In 2012, he moved to Montgomery Village, MD, to live with his daughter, Cindy. Dick also spent time staying with his son, Joe, in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Surviving him are: his daughter, Cindy (Yetter) Saville (husband, Russ) of Montgomery Village, MD, son, Joseph R. Yetter (wife, Julie) of Coeur d'Alene, ID. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: David R. Saville (wife, Izabel), of Silver Spring, MD, John Kyle Yetter, McKenna M. Yetter, Rolan J. Yetter (wife, Jaicie) and Beatrice J. Yetter, of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and 2 great grandchildren: Clara Izabel Saville, and Sebastian David Saville, of Silver Spring, MD. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. For information, please call Cindy Saville at 240-252-9689, or email: [email protected]
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020