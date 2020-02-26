|
Charles Richard Long Jr.
Manchester, MD - Charles Richard Long Jr., 67 of Manchester, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Dove House, Westminster, MD. He was the husband of Cynthia L. (Baldwin) Long.
Born June 10, 1952, in Anniston, AL, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Long Sr. and Gloria A. (Noel) Long.
Rick was retired from the Carroll County School District, and previously worked at Marada, Westminster, MD for over 25 years. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, and SAVES. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Brigitta Long and husband Seth Meacham of Crofton, MD and Faith Long and companion Troy Robertson of York; five grandchildren; and five siblings, Robert K. Long and wife Debra of Hanover, Robbin Leonard and husband Jim of McSherrystown, Rodney Long and wife Jackie of McSherrystown, Dee Loughlin of Hanover, and Kim Logue and husband Donald of Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown on Friday, with prayers to be held at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Charles may be made to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020