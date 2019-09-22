|
Charles W. Coppersmith
Hanover - Charles W. Coppersmith, 91, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.
Born January 14, 1928 in Melrose, MD, he was the son of the late Elmer C. and Mary M. (Eisenhuth) Coppersmith. Charles was the loving husband of Phyllis M. (Crouse) Coppersmith with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Charles was a graduate of Littlestown High School. He retired from George Bixler Inc., where he worked as a plumber and electrician.
Charles was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.
Charles was a member of the Hanover Republican Club, and the Republican Club Bowling League Team.
In addition to his loving wife Phyllis, Charles is survived by his children, Richard Coppersmith and wife Cynthia of Hanover, PA, Linda Sanders and husband Michael of Hanover, PA, and Steve Coppersmith of Red Lion, PA; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Nevin Coppersmith and wife Phyllis of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Sterling Owens.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in memory of Charles to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019