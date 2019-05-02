|
|
Charlott Louise Motter
Rio Rancho, NM - Charlott Louise Motter, 90, died Tuesday, April 23 at her home in Rio Rancho NM. Born on March 21, 1929 at home near Two Taverns in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Mary (Myers) Motter.
She attended Two Taverns Country School and graduated from Littlestown High School in 1947. Following high school, Charlott attended Shippensburg University and graduated in 1951. She began her teaching career in Maryland and later taught in Washington D.C. and Chicago. She continued her education at Chicago Teachers College, The Washington School of Medical Techniques, The University of New Mexico Continuing Education and REIKI Studies.
Later Charlott worked for the telephone company in Washington D.C. before transferring to Rio Rancho, NM in 1975 and continued working until her retirement in 1985. Charlott authored and published two books, "POCA" and " STAR, SKY, ALEXANDRA, AND MAJESTY" which relates stories of her pet dogs. She is also the author of "Reiki? A Healing Art? Yes!".
Surviving is her friend Sal Amormino and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlott was predeceased by six sisters, Theda Schwartz, Phyllis Yingling, Cora Cutsail, Erma Aumon, Marion Myers and Eleanor Basehoar and five brothers, Alton, Edwin, Warren, James and Baby Boy Motter.
Per Charlott's wishes, she was cremated and there will be no memorial service.
Published in Evening Sun on May 2, 2019