Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlotte A. Frock Obituary
Charlotte A. Frock

New Oxford - Charlotte A. (Guenther) Frock, 79, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gustave A. Biedenbach, Jr, her husband of 58 years, who died September 11, 2015.

Charlotte was born April 23, 1939, in Baltimore, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Guenther.

Charlotte is survived by four sons, Jeffrey M. Biedenbach of NM, Dennis P. Biedenbach of New Oxford, Charles G. Biedenbach of NM, and Ryan E. Biedenbach of Hummelstown, eight grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Scott E. and Eric P. Biedenbach, and a brother, Charles Guenther.

Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 10, 2019
