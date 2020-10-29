Charlotte L. Miller
New Oxford - Charlotte L. (Lefever) Miller, 66, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Russell E. Miller, Jr, her husband of 31 years.
Charlotte was born December 26, 1953, in York, the daughter of the late Eugene Raffensberger and the late Elwood and Alice Stough.
Charlotte was a member of the Hanover Moose.
In addition to her husband Russ, Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Stacey M. Anthony and her spouse Merle Heavner of Thomasville, five stepsons, David E. Miller of McSherrystown, Douglas E. Miller of Hanover, Duane E. Miller and his spouse Whitney Bowers of Hanover, Damian J. Miller of McSherrystown, and Daniel P. Miller of Spring Grove, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, seven sisters, and two brothers. She was predeceased by a sister and a brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11 AM at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Chaplain Betty Fundalewicz officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Church of The Brethren Cemetery in Spring Grove. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.