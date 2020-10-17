1/1
Charlotte Stevens
Charlotte Stevens

New Oxford - Charlotte M. (Hilker) Stevens, 81, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of John L. Stevens, her husband of 47 years.

Charlotte was born February 28, 1939 in Manheim Twp, York, the daughter of the late Russell E. and Mary L. (Wolfgang) Hilker.

Charlotte was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Oxford, serving on the altar guild. She was known for her cooking and baking within the fellowship church family and for many additional volunteer services she provided. Charlotte was formerly employed with Rental Uniforms, Malcolm Spinning Mills, Hillendale Eggs, and The Brethren Home, where she retired in 2003 from dining services. Charlotte was known by many for her sugar cookies and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

In addition to her husband, John, Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Dixie L. Loser and her husband Steve of Myerstown, a son, Keith E. Dietz and his wife Ann of Hanover, a daughter, Tina M. Noel and her husband Stephen of McSherrystown, a son, William B. Dietz and his wife Shari of East Berlin, a daughter, Jodi A. Byers of New Oxford, eight grandchildren, Scott, Tim, Abby, Robyn, Jennifer, Kaleigh, Kirsti, and Isaac, 12 great grandchildren, a brother, John Hilker and his wife Rose of Spring Grove, two sisters, Nadine Diehl of York and Nancy Anderson and her husband Dave of Dover, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Tony Hilker and Edwin Hilker and a sister, Lucille Emig.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 AM from First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincolnway East, New Oxford, with Pastor Paul Haack officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Union Cemetery, New Oxford. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund, 200 Lincolnway East, New Oxford, PA, 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
