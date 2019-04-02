|
Charlotte Tate
Gettysburg, PA - Charlotte E. Tate, 99, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at SpiriTrust in Gettysburg, PA.
She was born October 25, 1919 in Hanover, PA the daughter of the late J. Oscar and Sarah Essick Kinneman. Charlotte's husband Michael J. Tate died in 2000.
Mrs. Tate was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a 1937 graduate of Eichelberger High School in Hanover, PA and a 1941 graduate of Misericoria Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. For the first four years of her career she worked at the Hanover Hospital, but for the next 32 years she was employed for the Gettysburg Hospital, the last 16 of which she was Supervisor of the Surgical Department Nurses. Charlotte was active in many church and community activities.
Mrs. Tate is survived by a nieces and nephews; Dawn Kinneman Henry, Charlotte Ann Jenkins Drechsler, Carolyn Jenkins Murren, Barbara Jenkins Garland, Martha Jenkins Lawrence, Mary Kinneman Little, Sara Kinneman Berchock, Jackie Kinneman Redding, Larry Kinneman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, PA with Fr. John Kuchinski celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10:00 Am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 415 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or SpiriTrust Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019