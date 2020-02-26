Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Church

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Church Obituary
Cheryl A. Church

Abbottstown - Cheryl A. (Weadon) Church, 65, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.

Cheryl was born August 12, 1954, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Charles H. and Marjorie O. (Alexander) Weadon.

Cheryl was a member of New Life Assembly of God in East Berlin. Cheryl was extremely grateful for the love and support of her friends.

Cheryl is survived a daughter, Breanne A. Church and her wife Sheri M. Ciprani of Brooklyn, NY, two sisters, Sandra F. Cover of Madison, VA, and Romona L. Blundon of Hood, VA, her cat, Paulie, her grand dog, Sadie, three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas and James Weadon.

A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -