Cheryl A. Church
Abbottstown - Cheryl A. (Weadon) Church, 65, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home.
Cheryl was born August 12, 1954, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Charles H. and Marjorie O. (Alexander) Weadon.
Cheryl was a member of New Life Assembly of God in East Berlin. Cheryl was extremely grateful for the love and support of her friends.
Cheryl is survived a daughter, Breanne A. Church and her wife Sheri M. Ciprani of Brooklyn, NY, two sisters, Sandra F. Cover of Madison, VA, and Romona L. Blundon of Hood, VA, her cat, Paulie, her grand dog, Sadie, three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas and James Weadon.
A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020