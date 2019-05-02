|
|
Chester L. Geiman
Biglerville - Chester L. Geiman, age 90, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. He was born Friday, March 1, 1929 in Hanover, the son of the late Theodore U. and Bessie V. (Henneberger) Geiman.
Chet graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1947. He was formerly employed by Westside Auto Sales in Gettysburg for several years. He had been formerly employed by Quality Inn in Gettysburg for many years. He had also worked as an airplane mechanic for Western Airlines, now Delta Airlines. He was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church. He served in the US Air Force from 1947 until 1950.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Audrey A. Boisvert. He is also survived by one son, Thomas J. Geiman of San Francisco, CA, one sister, Dorothy Bollinger of Hanover and one brother, Donald Geiman of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by sisters, Margarite Geiman, Lillian Funk, Janet Wickline, Vera Popper, Lucille C. Lentz, Geraldine E. Woodward and brothers, Harold R. Geiman, Theodore U. Geiman, Jr., Lester R. Geiman and Daniel H. Geiman,
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Rick Robinson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at :
DuganFH.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 2, 2019