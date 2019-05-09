|
Christian Tyler Paden
Littlestown - Christian Tyler Paden, 33, of Littlestown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Tashia J. (Baumgardner) Paden to whom he was married 7 years.
Born January 22, 1986 in Lewistown, he was the son of A. Craig Paden of Mifflintown and Hanh (Worrall) Orndorff and step father Stephen Orndorff of Hanover.
Tyler was employed at Magnesita Refractories Co. in York. He was a 2004 graduate of Hanover High School where he participated in football and wrestling. He was a Washington Capitals Hockey fan and Penn State Football fan. Tyler was an avid video gamer, loved his pets and other animals and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a sister, Stevii N. Paden and husband Justin Heiland of Hanover to whom he was soon to be an uncle to Rainii; maternal grandmother, Hai Worrall of Hanover; paternal grandfather, Vic Paden of Port Royal; aunt, Brandy Worrall and husband Anton Soriano of Vancover, Canada and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Walter Worrall and his paternal grandmother Lois Paden.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Deacon Thomas M. Aumen officiating. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Tyler may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun on May 9, 2019