|
|
Christine A. Hertzog
Hanover - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Christine, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Christine Ann Hertzog, age 51, formerly of Dysart Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2nd at the Pappus House in York PA. Christine was born to the late Joseph Matish Jr. and Iris (Eger) Matish on April 4th, 1967.
Christine was passionate about her friends and family and devoted her time to them. She enjoyed spur of the moment beach trips and going on vacations with her family and friends.
Lovingly remembered by daughters Kirsten Hertzog and Breonna Costello; grandson Brayden Patrick- Thomas Costello, and two siblings Corina Sutton and Mark Matish.
A private service will be held and later announced to family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Pappus House at 253 Cherry Street York, Pennsylvania 17402 in honor of Christine Hertzog.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019