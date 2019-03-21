|
Christine E. Fleming
Abbottstown, PA - Christine E. Fleming, 57, of Abbottstown, PA died Monday morning, March 18, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born August 6, 1961 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Seymore J. and Emma C. (Rhoten) Harner. She was the wife of Donald R. Fleming, of Abbotstown, PA to whom she was married to for 31 years.
Christine was a 1979 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked at Snyder's of Hanover for 16 years. She enjoyed collecting bears, crafts, and working in her flower garden, but her true love was her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four sons, Donald R. Fleming, Jr., Dale R. Fleming, Chad E. Fleming, Cale J. Fleming, all of Abbottstown, PA, and her sister Charlene Harner-Brenneman and her husband Clarence, of York, PA.
A memorial service, being coordinated by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be held at a future time to be published in the newspaper. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019