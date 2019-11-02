Services
Spring Grove - Christine "Chris" Pettman, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully and entered God's Eternal Care on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Born on Monday, September 18, 1939 in Withernsea, England she was a daughter of the late Muriel Clark and wife of Stanley J. Pettman, who died in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Scout Wentz. She worked at the Hanover Kmart for several years before retirement and enjoyed attending the annual reunion. An avid bowler, Chris loved to knit blankets and clothing for her loved ones.

Survivors include, four children, David Pettman and his wife, Debbie, of England, Robin Pettman, Michelle Wentz and her husband Scott, all of Spring Grove, and Debra Petenbrink and her husband, Donald, of Hampstead, MD; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stephen Rapley of Hull, England.

The funeral will be held at 11AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6-8PM on Tuesday at Panebaker Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road Suite C., York, PA 17402.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
