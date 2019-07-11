|
Christopher Robert Rummel
Lander - Christopher Robert Rummel, 48, of Lander, died in Riverton on July 4, 2019. Visitation has been arranged for 5 - 7:00pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson's Funeral Home, Lander, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 339 Sweetwater, Lander, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Christopher was born September 3, 1970 in Greeley, Colorado to Lloyd Gary Rummel and Faye Jones Rummel.
Christopher lived in Greeley, Colorado, and Latrobe and Greensburg, Pennsylvania. In 1977 they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, 1991 to Wyoming State Training School age of 14, 1998 to Community Entry Services age 21, 2019 to Wind River Wellness and Health Rehab age 48.
He Advanced from zero range in age to a high function ability of age of five, able to dress, feed himself, walk, and even a few words and understood some sign language. He had a range of interests including horses, swimming, playing piano, drums, dancing with mom and all who would join him, going to all community activities, special ed activities, collected and loved wearing hats so that he could tip them to people to say hello and goodbye.
He especially loved to praise the Lord and pray while attending church. He was Baptist by submersion in Lander, Wyoming. Attended Sunday school class to learn about God and the Lord Jesus. While living in Pennsylvania he was taught sign language, couldn't do a lot but understood when it was signed to him. Christopher love to travel with family and friends some of his favorite trips were to Texas for 4 weeks cross country, with parents for 2 weeks pop tent camping, Disney World 2 weeks with his brother and family. He especially enjoyed watching his brother dance on stage growing up. He enjoyed being dressed well. A pinch was his way to say something is off, something is wrong, I want something. Those pinches really could hurt!
Chris was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Rummel; uncle, Robert Rummel; roommates and friends through the years; grandparents, Edward and Mildred Jones; grandparents, Lloyd and Thelma Rummel; great-grandparents three sets; aunts and uncles who knew him in the infant years; and uncle, Fred Jones.
Survivors include his mother, Faye Jones Rummel; brother, Jonathan Edward Rummel; sister-in-law, Deanna Rummel; uncle, Greg Jones and wife Donette; aunt, Donna Jones; cousins, Abby-Lynn and LeAnn; uncle's, Terry and Nancy, Wayne and Shirley, James and Dorie, Rick Rummel, Tom Long; cousins, Matthew, Seth; aunts, Lisa Rummel, Bonnie, Larry Rummel and Sheryl Rummel; eight cousins in Denver Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Community Entry Services, 177 N 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520 or givers choice.
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019