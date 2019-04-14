|
|
Clair Brown
York - Clair Edward Brown, of York, passed away peacefully on his 83rd birthday on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the loving husband of Evelyn J. (Thomas) Brown; together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Born Thursday, April 9, 1936 in Brushtown, he was a son of the late Lloyd A. and Valerie V. (Fair) Brown.
Clair was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and loved to spoil his grandchildren with gifts. He worked for many years at Harley-Davidson as an assembly line worker retiring in 2005 he also enjoyed collecting different types of Harley-Davidson figurines. Clair's passion was his yard; he was meticulous with the cleaning and if there was a leaf or branch out of place he would clean it at once.
In addition to his adoring wife, Clair is survived by two children, Rebecca J. Conner and her husband Todd of Thomasville, Edward E. Brown of York; two grandchildren Michael and Andrew Schilberz of Thomasville.
In addition to his parents, Clair was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Meckley and a brother, Cletus Brown.
A service to celebrate the life of Clair Edward Brown will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd, York, PA with Rev. Robert W. Krouse officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover PA and then again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church; after the service there will be a luncheon at the church; following the luncheon burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, intersection of Westminster Rd and Boundary Ave. Hanover PA at 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to West York Church of the Brethren at the address listed above.
To share memories of Clair Edward Brown and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 14, 2019