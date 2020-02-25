|
Clair E. Hewitt
New Oxford - Clair E. Hewitt, 97, died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of the late Rev. Nancy M. (Trayer) Hewitt, his wife of 28 years, who died February 18, 2019.
Clair was born April 6, 1922, in Dillsburg, the son of the late Harry W. and Lottie (Shaffer) Hewitt.
Clair was a 1940 graduate of Eichelberger High School, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of Black Rock Church of The Brethren, Hanover Fire Co., McSherrystown Fish and Game, and the Hanover Standardbred Barbershop Chorus, and he was a life member of the American Legion, Hanover, Hanover V.F.W., and the Hanover Moose.
Clair is survived by four daughters, Patricia C. Yarger of Hanover, Teresa A. Rupp and her life companion Eamonn Mc Menamin of Denver, Kim M. Dodds and her husband Anthony of Wyomissing, and Catherine M. McCormick and her husband Chester of McSherrystown, nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild. He was predeceased by two brothers.
A service to celebrate Clair's life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1 PM, at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike New Oxford, with Rev. Marjorie Lawver officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at Nicarry on Sunday, from 12:30 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard, 17 Sherry Dr, McSherrystown, PA 17344. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020