Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Clair Golden


1935 - 2019
Clair Golden Obituary
Clair Golden

Abbottstown - Clair E. Golden, 84 of Abbottstown, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at home on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Gouker) Golden, whom he married on May 6, 1956.

Born April 28, 1935 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Amos and Grace (Bolen) Golden.

Mr. and Mrs. Golden were faithful members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in McSherrystown, and also attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Heidlersburg, as well as St. Paul's "The Pines" Lutheran Church in New Oxford. Mr. Golden is fondly remembered for his involvement and loyalty to his family.

Clair is survived by 3 children: Paula E. Lecrone and her husband, Robert, Paul E. Golden and his wife, Wendy and Peter E. Golden and his fiancée, Tracey; Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; 1 niece, Vicki Eastlack and 1 nephew, William Wirt and his wife, Becky, as well as many other loving family members.

A graveside service to celebrate Clair will be held in private at Rest Haven Cemetery; 310 Westminster Ave., Hanover with Rev. David Keller officiating.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care; 235 St. Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402

Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
