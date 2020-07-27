1/
Claire Kemp
New Oxford - Claire (Fenstemaker) Kemp, 93, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Kemp, who died September 3, 1926.

Claire was born September 27, 1926, in Berwick, the daughter of the late Clyde and Esther (Sitler) Fenstemaker.

Claire is survived by a son, James D. Kemp and his wife Sally, and a grandson, Jonathan D. Kemp.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 20 S. Peters St, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
