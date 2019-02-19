Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Marburg Memorial Gardens
Hanover - Clara J. Noel, 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center, Hanover, PA.

Born November 13, 1934, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Virgie (Shorb) Bankert. Clara was the loving wife of the late Charles W. Noel, with whom she shared fifty-three years of marriage until his passing on September 22, 2013.

Clara retired after many years at Wendy's on Baltimore Street in Hanover, PA.

Clara is survived by a brother, William L. Bankert and wife Shirley of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Stewart C. Bankert, Philip A. Bankert, Nevin Bankert and Kenneth Bankert; and three sisters, Rosella Unger, Marie Miller and Mary Sell.

A graveside service to celebrate and remember Clara's life was held, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clara's memory to the .

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
