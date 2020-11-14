Clare Markle
Fayetteville - Clare Therese (Beranek) Markle of Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Brushtown PA, passed away on November 14, 2020. Clare was married for 72 years to the late Russel L. Markle who died October 24, 2018. Clare was born June 23, 1926 in Chicago IL. and was the daughter of the late Alma and Anton Beranek of Chicago.
In the early years of Clare's marriage she was a stay-at-home mother who was always very nurturing. Clare started part time office work at Lana Lobell in Hanover when her youngest child started first grade. Later, after her children were grown, she worked full time at Herff Jones Yearbook in Gettysburg.
She had a deep and abiding faith in God. Clare said the rosary for family members several times a day. Anytime one of her family had something important coming up they knew Clare had them in prayers.
Clare was an avid reader and loved to learn vocabulary words. She was an excellent seamstress who made many dresses, gowns and outfits for her daughters. She hand-sewed a quilt for each of her five children and made her daughter Pat's wedding gown. She typed many last minute term papers for her children in exchange for household chores!
Clare and her late husband, Russ, loved music, especially Big Band. They did a great deal of dancing before they married and then again after their children were grown. On weekends they drove to different venues to either dance to big bands or to polka bands.
Clare is survived by a brother, Thomas Delno Beranek of Lockport, IL. She is also survived by four children: Patricia Keffer and husband Robert of Chambersburg, Sally Coble and companion Greg Seifert of York, Joseph Markle and wife Joyce of Spring Grove, Michael Markle and wife Debbie of Newtown. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Matthew Keffer (wife Maria), Mark Keffer (wife Kim), Luke Sheaffer, Paul Sheaffer (Sarah), Natalie Limm (husband Jake), Brendan Markle (wife Alice), Christian Markle (wife Angie) and Deanna Shilts (husband Joel). She is survived by ten great-grandchildren: Ashley, Max, Rachel, Benjamin, Mark Thomas, Ella and Madeline Keffer, Ethan Markle and Steven and Emelina Shilts.
Clare was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Beranek, James C. Beranek and Brother Leon Beranek O.F.M., sisters, Constance Beranek, Patricia Vlach and Maryanna Petzel, infant daughters, Maryanna and Diane Marie, daughter Charlene Markle and son-in-law, Dale Coble.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A celebration of Clare's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID pandemic.
Contributions in memory of Clare can be made to TrueNorth Wellness Services, 625 W. Elm Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
