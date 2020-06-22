Clarence McLaughlin
Hanover - Clarence McLaughlin, 95, of Hanover, a man of God who kept the commandments, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Jacque. He was the husband of the late Nora (McGillberry) McLaughlin who died January 19, 1990.
Born October 2, 1924 in New Augusta, MS, he was the son of the late Willie and Ollie (Burns) McLaughlin.
Clarence was the owner of a landscaping business, McLaughlin Enterprises, operating in Dayton, OH and New Orleans, LA for over 55 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II in the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion, having fought in France in 1944.
Surviving are four children, Dorothy M. McLaughlin of Humble, TX, Jacque E. McLaughlin-Edwards and husband Terry of Hanover, Yolanda McLaughlin of Houston, TX, and Dionne McLaughlin of Spring, TX; many grandchildren and great-granchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by seventeen siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor David Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home for a viewing, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Hanover - Clarence McLaughlin, 95, of Hanover, a man of God who kept the commandments, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Jacque. He was the husband of the late Nora (McGillberry) McLaughlin who died January 19, 1990.
Born October 2, 1924 in New Augusta, MS, he was the son of the late Willie and Ollie (Burns) McLaughlin.
Clarence was the owner of a landscaping business, McLaughlin Enterprises, operating in Dayton, OH and New Orleans, LA for over 55 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II in the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion, having fought in France in 1944.
Surviving are four children, Dorothy M. McLaughlin of Humble, TX, Jacque E. McLaughlin-Edwards and husband Terry of Hanover, Yolanda McLaughlin of Houston, TX, and Dionne McLaughlin of Spring, TX; many grandchildren and great-granchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by seventeen siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor David Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home for a viewing, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.