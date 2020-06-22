Clarence McLaughlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence McLaughlin

Hanover - Clarence McLaughlin, 95, of Hanover, a man of God who kept the commandments, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Jacque. He was the husband of the late Nora (McGillberry) McLaughlin who died January 19, 1990.

Born October 2, 1924 in New Augusta, MS, he was the son of the late Willie and Ollie (Burns) McLaughlin.

Clarence was the owner of a landscaping business, McLaughlin Enterprises, operating in Dayton, OH and New Orleans, LA for over 55 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II in the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion, having fought in France in 1944.

Surviving are four children, Dorothy M. McLaughlin of Humble, TX, Jacque E. McLaughlin-Edwards and husband Terry of Hanover, Yolanda McLaughlin of Houston, TX, and Dionne McLaughlin of Spring, TX; many grandchildren and great-granchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by seventeen siblings.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor David Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home for a viewing, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved