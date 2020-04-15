|
|
Claude "Spank" Milhimes
Littlestown, PA - Claude "Spank" D. Milhimes, 36, of Littlestown, PA died Monday evening, April 13, 2020, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital, he fought a very tough battle.
Born May 15, 1983 in York, PA he was the son of Larry D. and Marie C. (Klinefelter) Milhimes of Gettysburg, PA. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Page) Milhimes of Littlestown, PA to whom he married September 26, 2009 by their beloved pastor Timothy Kielley.
Claude was a graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 2001. He was employed by T.C. Energy where he worked as a station operator. He started Milhimes Automotive, Inc. in 2007. He was part owner and helped build the business into what it is today. He was a very talented automotive technician and enjoyed working on cars and meeting new people.
Some of Claude's passions were working on his 1962 Ford Falcon, spending time at the race track and spending time with his family and friends. One of his proudest accomplishments in his life was his son, Brantley. He enjoyed spending time with him and teaching him how to hunt, fish and be active in youth sporting programs. Claude was an extremely hard worker and always provided for his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Claude is survived by his son, Brantley T. Milhimes, his brother, Scott M. Milhimes and his wife Michelle, of Gettysburg, PA, and their children, Logan and Haiden Milhimes, his maternal grandparents, Leroy L. and Shirley M. (Martin) Klinefelter, Jr., of Gettysburg, PA paternal grandmother, Irene Bear, of Carlisle, PA, his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Kathy Page, of Littlestown, PA, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kristy Golden and their children, Austin and Taylor, his aunts and uncles, Ron and Linda Madison, Jane Klinefelter, Jimmy Klinefelter, Charles and Laura Klinefelter, Keith Klinefelter, LouAnn Milhimes, Janet Milhimes, numerous cousins and the newest addition to his family, boxer puppy, Addy. He was preceded in death Leroy Milhimes, Donald Milhimes, Mike Klinefelter, and his beloved boxer, Tucker.
A Celebration of Life, being coordinated by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be announced later this summer. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020