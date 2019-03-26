Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5125 Grandview Road
Hanover, PA
Resources
Hanover - Claudia Marcela Beckett, 41, loving wife of James Noah Beckett, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill.

Born on Monday, November 28, 1977 in Cali, Columbia, she was a daughter of Jose Holmes Florez Sierra and Ana Consuelo Meneses Madronero. Claudia was educated in Columbia where she received a degree in Chemistry. After coming to the United States, she taught mathematics to members of the Hispanic community that were trying to earn their GED. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and will always be remembered for her loving devotion to her family.

In addition to her husband of nearly 8 years and her parents, survivors include her three children, James Coppersmith, age 13, Matthew Beckett, age 5, and Isabella Beckett, age 4; a brother, Jonathan Florez; and a sister, Diania Florez.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
