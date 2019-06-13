Clements S. Wojtulewicz



McSherrystown - Clements S. Wojtulewicz, 86, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.



Born on Wednesday, April 26, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Adam and Jeanette Truszkowski Wojtulewicz. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Betty Ann Ripper Wojtulewicz; a son, Joseph Clements Wojtulewicz; and a sister Marianna Wojtulewicz. Clements served with the US Army during the Korean War and attended Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown.



Survivors include five daughters, Mary Beth Wojtulewicz of Baltimore, MD, Jane Marie Barvir and her husband, John, of Smithsburg, MD, Christine Frances Finnie and her husband, Donald, of Josephine, TX, Barbara Ann Mott and her husband, Robert, of Carlisle, PA, and Theresa Louise Brink of Plano, TX; one sister, Hedwig Elizabeth Sliwka of Baldwin, MD; a brother, Adam Jacob Wojtulewicz of Joppa, MD; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd Street in McSherrystown. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Emmitsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Sunday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 PM



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Village, 50 Academy Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



