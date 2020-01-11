|
Clifford G. Berwager
Hanover - Clifford George Berwager, 85, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born September 8, 1934, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Hurley and Florence (Dull) Berwager.
Clifford was a 1953 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA. He retired from Hanover Glove, where he worked as a salesman for over forty years.
Clifford was a member of St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler at the Hanover BPOE Elks Lodge #763 and was a past president of the New Oxford Lions Club.
Clifford enjoyed square dancing, was a member of the Hanover Pacers, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Clifford is survived by his children, Deborah L. Myers and husband Daniel of East Berlin, and Darin L. Berwager of Savage, MD; one grandchild, Clifford G. Sentz; two great-grandchildren, Bode and Trey; and one sister, Darlene Bankert of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Berwager and Edward Berwager.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Susan Fritz officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clifford's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020