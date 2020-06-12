Clifton Richards
Hanover - Clifton A. Richards, 75 of Hanover passed away with his family by his side at his home in Hanover on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Manganello) Richards for 50 years.
Born April 6, 1945 in Gulfport, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Clifton W. and Jean E. (Sherry) Richards.
Clifton was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as a Sonar Technician during the Vietnam era. He was also a faithful member of American Legion Post # 116 in Reisiterstown, MD. His life's passion was cars, which he shared and enjoyed with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Clifton A. Richards and his wife, Elena of Hanover, daughter, Monica A. Smithtro and her husband, Matthew of Glenville, granddaughters, Kelsey A. Richards and Madisen E. Richards, grandson, Kolt A. Smithtro, brother, Howard Grubbs, sisters, Paula Fogle and Carole Alcorn, as well as many loving nieces, nephew and other family members and friends.
There will be no service at this time.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project; 4899 Belfort Rd.; Suite 300; Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Mr. Richards is in the care of Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.