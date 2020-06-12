Clifton Richards
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Richards

Hanover - Clifton A. Richards, 75 of Hanover passed away with his family by his side at his home in Hanover on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Manganello) Richards for 50 years.

Born April 6, 1945 in Gulfport, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Clifton W. and Jean E. (Sherry) Richards.

Clifton was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as a Sonar Technician during the Vietnam era. He was also a faithful member of American Legion Post # 116 in Reisiterstown, MD. His life's passion was cars, which he shared and enjoyed with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Clifton A. Richards and his wife, Elena of Hanover, daughter, Monica A. Smithtro and her husband, Matthew of Glenville, granddaughters, Kelsey A. Richards and Madisen E. Richards, grandson, Kolt A. Smithtro, brother, Howard Grubbs, sisters, Paula Fogle and Carole Alcorn, as well as many loving nieces, nephew and other family members and friends.

There will be no service at this time.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project; 4899 Belfort Rd.; Suite 300; Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Mr. Richards is in the care of Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved