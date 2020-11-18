Clitus "Sonny" E. Meckley
Hanover - Clitus "Sonny" E. Meckley, 91, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born March 19, 1929, in Adams County, PA, he was the son of the late Clitus Eli Meckley and Hilda Ellen (Krumrine) Meckley. He was the loving husband of Verna M. (Miller) Meckley, with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage, on September 12, 2020.
Clitus was a member of the Hanover First Church of God.
Sonny had a great passion for his career, working in foundries, starting with his father at the young age of 19 years old. He was a partner and the Executive Vice President at Trimen Industries, in New Oxford, PA, from 1972 until his retirement in 1992. He was also a partner at the Virginia Foundry in Roanoke, VA. Additionally, Clitus ran a Christmas Tree farm with his wife Verna.
Another great passion of Sonny's was to travel. He was a World Traveler, as he and Verna visited all 50 of the United States, as well as much of Europe and South America. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and tinkering with anything and everything. Most of all, he loved spending his time with his loving wife and family.
In addition to his loving wife Verna, Sonny is survived by two daughters, Diane K. Meckley Wentz and spouse, of Taneytown, MD, and Gail F. Meckley Smith and fiancé, of Laurel, MD, two granddaughters, Alicia K. Wentz of Durham, NC, and Eryka L. Wentz of Baltimore, MD, and two step-grandsons. He also leaves behind his siblings, Helena Miller, Charlotte Dubbs, Earl Meckley and wife Wanda, and a sister-in-law, Norma Meckley. He was preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Anna Markle, Elwood Meckley, Gladys Wildasin, Doris Cashman, Glenn Meckley, and Sterling Meckley.
Services to celebrate Sonny's life will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Contributions in Clitus' memory may be made to Meals-On-Wheels, Hanover Area Council of Churches, P.O. Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.