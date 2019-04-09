Clyde Roy Bankert



Glenville - Clyde Roy Bankert, 77, of Glenville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.



Born August 23, 1941, in Brodbecks, PA, he was the son of the late Roy J. and Pauline R. (Werner) Bankert.



Clyde was a loom operator at New York Wire for over 30 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Lake Marburg Baptist Church, Spring Grove, PA



Clyde enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising chickens, farming, his cats and riding his bicycle when he was able.



Clyde is survived by one daughter Wendy J. Phillips, and one granddaughter, Becky L. Phillips, and one sister, Thelma Wonder. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Levi Bankert and Stewart Bankert, and two sisters, Janet Yingling and Lavonna Sterner.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Clyde's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor, the Rev. John Kotchenreuter officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clyde's memory to Lake Marburg Baptist Church, 3178 Smoketown Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362 or the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary