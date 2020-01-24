|
Colleen Ann (Spencer) Fosnaught
Colleen Ann (Spencer) Fosnaught passed away on January 21, 2020. Colleen was born and raised in Toledo, OH, April 23, 1928 to Fern Sharpe Spencer Penny and Earl Spencer. She met the love of her life a WWII Navy veteran and engineering student, Kenneth Duane Fosnaught at a function with the Pilgrim Congregational Church. Ken rejoined the service to become a Navy Aviator, thus began Colleen's adventure as an Officer's wife. Her family moved often, with Colleen transforming over 25 houses into loving homes during the first 37 years of her marriage. She and Ken enjoyed retirement on Lake Meade, East Berlin, PA. Colleen recently returned to Toledo, to be nearer family.
Colleen was a fulltime homemaker and professional volunteer with Girls Scouts in CA, WA and Japan, American Red Cross in NJ and PA, United Churches of Christ in CA, VA, RI, OH and PA, Home Makers of Lake Meade and the East Berlin Library. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years in NY and Adams County, PA. Colleen was a member of Mt. Olivet UCC congregation. However, her favorite rolls were as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and Aunt.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Karen (F. Mark) Mansue, NJ, granddaughters: Eve Fosnaught (Charles Truong), CA, Gwyneth (Len) Minicozzi, Toledo, Carrie (Brian) Denson, NJ and grandson, Matthew Mansue, KY. Great Grandchildren: Gabriella and Joey Minicozzi, Toledo, Lee and Celeste Truong, Ca and Savanna Buffone, NJ. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Penny, MI, nieces: JoAnn Babka, MI and Sandey Spencer and Betsy Miller both OH, nephews: Ron Spencer and Michael Spencer, OH, Lewis Penny and Nate Penny MI. She leaves behind many dear Lake Meade friends, specially Dottie Rowe, the Flanagan's and her Custer Drive extended family.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years Kenneth Duane, son Larry and Brother Bill Spencer.
Colleen was privately cremated as per her wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life for Colleen during the summer. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider a local animal shelter, the American Red Cross or the Fosnaught Endowment at the East Berlin Library, East Berlin, PA. Her family has entrusted Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation, Toledo with her arrangements. To send the family an online
