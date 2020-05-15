Services
Resources
Collin Bateman


2000 - 2020
Collin Bateman Obituary
Collin Bateman

Hanover - Collin Thomas Bateman, 20, of Hanover, passed away May 13, 2020 as a result of an accident. Born April 29, 2000 in Lawrenceville, GA he was the son of Gary A. and Mary B. (Randolph) Bateman.

Collin was a graduate of New Oxford High School class of 2018. He then attended H.A.C.C. where he earned a degree in welding. Collin was employed with Strickland Sign and Graphics, New Oxford. He was very adventurous and enjoyed hiking, playing paintball, going fishing and hanging around a fire pit with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching and participating in motorcycle events including VCHSS racing on dirt bikes through the woods in Virginia. Collin was a very loving and caring young man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Collin is survived by his siblings; Devan Bateman of Missouri, and Raleigh and Preston Bateman of Hanover; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Nancy Bateman and maternal grandmother, Barbara Randolph; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private. Family and friends can stop by or contact the family to express condolences. Final committal will be in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, VA.

To share memories of Collin Bateman, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Remember
