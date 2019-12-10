|
Coltin L. Blevins
East Berlin - The Master Gardener from heaven above, planted a seed in the garden of Love.
And from it there grew a rosebud so small that never had time to open at all.
For God in his perfect and all-wise way; chose this rose for His heavenly bouquet.
Coltin Lee, our baby boy became our Guardian Angel Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home.
Coltin was born October 30, 2018, in Hanover, the son of Brandon L. and Crystal L. (Shatto) Blevins.
Coltin attended Samantha Martin Daycare where she treated him like her own. He was always happy, smiling and bubbly, loved everyone he met, and really loved playing with his dogs and cats. Coltin loved giving kisses and squeezes and was always willing to share. Coltin lit up with excitement when his pappy or pap-pap were around. He melted the hearts of everyone he came into contact with.
In addition to his parents, Brandon and Crystal, and God sister Kali Kline, Coltin is survived by maternal grandparents, Tina Bollinger and her companion Leonard Foust of Mechanicsburg, Stephen Shatto of East Berlin, and John Swinn of West Fairview, paternal grandparents, Donald Blevins and his companion Lois Phillips of East Berlin, maternal great grandmothers, Violet Bollinger of Enola, and Vivian Shatto of Plainfield, paternal great grandparents, Dale and Rheda Blevins, and Mary Blevins, all of East Berlin, aunts, Melinda and Teresa Shatto-Brown of Mechanicsburg, two cousins, Haidyn Griffin and Kinslee Shatto, and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends who were a big part of Coltin's life. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Christine Blevins, maternal great grandfathers, Ammon Bollinger, George Shatto, and Russell Swinn, Sr, and paternal great grandparents, Wanda Wooters and Clarence Wooters, Sr.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 AM at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Germany Rd, East Berlin, with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Due to limited parking we ask you to please carpool if you are able. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life with fellowship, food and a balloon release in memory of Coltin held at Hampton Fire Hall, 5371 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1u2q18bbk0. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019