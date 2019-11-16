|
|
Connie Baile
Hanover - Connie A. Baile, 68, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born June 12, 1951 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Addison F. and Mildred R. (Wentz) Baile.
Connie was a 1969 graduate of South Western High School. She retired from Hanover Shoe/Clarks after many years of service as a quality control inspector.
Connie was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Connie was an avid supporter of her Alma Mater going to musicals, plays, and athletic events at South Western High School.
Connie is survived by her son, Matthew A. Baile and girlfriend Carly Truitt of Hanover, PA; one grandson, Brock M. Baile; one brother, Bruce N. Baile and wife Linda M. of York, PA, and several nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis G. Baile.
A funeral service to celebrate Connie's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. W. Arthur Grahe officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or the SW High School Marching Band, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019