Hanover - Connie S. Cullison, 61, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Manor Care North, York, PA.



Born June 21, 1957, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Stine) Baney. Connie was the loving wife of the late Charles Cullison, who passed away January 27, 1991.



Connie was a member of St. Peters Lischey's United Church of Christ, Spring Grove, PA. She was a graduate of Spring Grove High School.



Connie worked at Walmart for twenty-seven years. She was a member of the New Oxford Social Club, and the VFW Post #2506 of Hanover, PA.



Connie enjoyed scrap-booking, traveling, and doing things for other people.



Connie is survived by her brother, Barry L. Baney of Hanover, PA; three sisters, Bonnie Craley of Dallastown, PA, Donna Sipes of Wrightsville, PA, and Delores Sweitzer of York, PA; and a half-brother, Barry L. Anderson of Mount Wolf, PA.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.



Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 14, 2019