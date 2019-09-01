Services
Constance "Connie" McCleaf


1949 - 2019
Constance "Connie" McCleaf Obituary
Constance "Connie" McCleaf

New Oxford -

Constance "Connie" (Cook) McCleaf, 69, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born on Sunday, October 23, 1949, the beloved daughter of John M. and Vesta (Steininger) Cook. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Ann Weeks; and stillborn: brother David, daughter Rebecca, and twin granddaughters Carolyn and Rosalyn.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Larry Jr. (Christi), Thomas (Rebecca), and Sarah (Nick Ruffner); her 4 grandchildren: Nicholas, Ian, Eliza, and Joshua, as well as her dear cousins, Patty & Homer Hafer.

A lifelong resident of Adams County, she graduated from New Oxford High School in 1967. She worked for many years as a clerk typist with the PA Department of Labor & Industry in Harrisburg and gained many friends there. She was a faithful, lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford.

She enjoyed crocheting, latch-hooking, baking, word search puzzles, and playing many card games. She was particularly known for her famous "impossible" pumpkin pie and the Little Joe card trick.

Professional services are being handled by Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, with Pastor Beth George officiating. A visitation will be held at First Lutheran from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will be at New Oxford Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund, Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
