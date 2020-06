Constance R. RenollHanover - Constance R. Renoll, 54, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was the partner of JoEtta Ritter for over 18 years.Born February 7, 1966 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Donald Renoll of Hanover and Frances (Messinger) Renoll of Dallastown.Connie was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover and a 1984 graduate of New Oxford High School.Surviving in addition to her parents and partner is a brother, Ronald L. Renoll of Hanover, close friends, Bette Hopple and Branden Eyer of Hanover and her feline friend, Angel.Funeral service and burial will be held privately.Contributions in memory of Connie may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com