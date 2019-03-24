Corinne Y. Henderson



Hanover - Corinne Y. "Connie" Henderson, 97, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care on Monday, March 18, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Born May 3, 1921, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Earl, Sr. and Pauline B. (Adams) Culp. She was the loving wife of the late Gordon C. Henderson with whom she shared fifty-three years of marriage until his passing on November 19, 1998.



Connie was a 1939 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She served her country proudly as a member of the Women's Army Corp - Medical Corp during World War II, earning an American Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal.



Connie was a homemaker and worked part-time for thirteen years as a clerk at the Bon-Ton department store. She was a member of the Hanover YWCA and the AARP #1842 where she served as a past secretary.



Connie enjoyed reading, sewing, dancing, and traveling; but she especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She often said that family was her greatest blessing.



Connie is survived by her children: Yvonne E. Rakes of Stroudsburg, PA; Stephanie H. Little (Steve) of Hanover, PA; Corinne E. Eisenhart (Dan) of Newville, PA; and Lorraine A. Becker (Doug) of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren: Kimberly Wiser, Angela Cump, Nicole Schroeder, Nate Becker, Cori Zatkos, and Allison Lockman; ten great-grandchildren: Wyatt Wiser, Whitney Wiser, Olivia Schroeder, Owen Schroeder, Hayden Robinson, Aliya Lockman, Jase Lockman, Ethan Robinson, Isabel Becker, and Grayson Becker; a brother: Henry G. Culp of Huntingdon Valley, PA; and a sister: Vesta L. Coulson of Lewisville, TX. She was preceded in death by two brothers: T. Earl Culp, Jr. and Gordon Culp; and a sister: Pauline Garrett.



A memorial service to celebrate and remember Connie's life will be held 12:30 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek Chapel, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA. Connie's cremains will be inurned at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie's memory may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.