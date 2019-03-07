Cornelius W. McSweeney



Hanover - Cornelius W. McSweeney, 72, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA.



Born July 1, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Tallent) McSweeney. Cornelius was the loving husband of Stephanie E. (Lutz) McSweeney with whom he would have shared thirty-eight years of marriage on March 21, 2019.



Cornelius was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Cornelius was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. He retired from the Department of Education for the State of Maryland.



Cornelius loved spending time with his granddaughters and birdwatching.



In addition to his loving wife Stephanie, Cornelius is survived by his daughters, Kelly M. McDonald and husband Zach of Hanover, PA, and Kerri E. McSweeney of York, PA; two granddaughters, Cailin and Bailey; a brother, John McSweeney of Baltimore, MD; and sisters, Patricia Deaver and husband Robert of Palm Coast, FL, Helen Huffman and husband Gary of Palm Coast, FL, and Frances Rappold and husband Tim of Baltimore, MD. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor McSweeney and Margaret Jones.



A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cornelius's memory may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or fisherhouse.org.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary