Cornell M. Neiderer
York - Cornell M. Neiderer, 61, of York, passed away peacefully and entered into God's Eternal Care on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.
Born on Saturday, June 21, 1958 in Hanover, he was a son of Kathleen Smith Neiderer and the late Fred L. Neiderer. He is preceded in death by a brother, Courtney M. Neiderer.
A 1981 graduate of Penn State University, Cornell was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, who enjoyed sprint car racing, watching NASCAR, and being a high school referee for football and basketball games. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Church in York.
In addition to his mother, survivors include two daughters, Jenna N. Godshall and her husband, Collin, and Olivia S. Neiderer; a sister, Colleen M. Neiderer; a brother, Craig F. Neiderer and his wife, Carol; a nephew, Luke M. Neiderer; a niece Tiffany A. Stoak and her husband, Brian; a cousin, Keith Stambaugh; and his friend of more than 50 years, Jerry Bennett.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd Street, Hanover with The Rev. Joseph Gotwalt officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Vincent's cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019