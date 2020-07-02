1/1
Cosmas T. Worley
Cosmas T. Worley

Hanover - Cosmas T. Worley, 96, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.

Born on Thursday, March 27, 1924 in Mount Rock, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Theresa Klunk Gebhart. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Clark R. Worley, who died in 2014; a daughter, Christine Bankert; three sisters; and eight brothers. Cosmas was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers and shrubbery. She will be long remembered for her smile and laugh.

Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Robertson and her husband, John, of Hanover, Barbara Novak of Allentown, and Janet Hentz of New Oxford; a son, Patrick Worley of Hanover; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
