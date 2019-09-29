|
|
Craig S. "Steve" Melhorn
Bonneauville - Craig S. 'Steve' Melhorn, 58, of Bonneauville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born November 28, 1960 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Joyce C. (Mummert) and John E. Kuhn, and the late John F. Melhorn. Steve was the loving companion of Gail A. (Harris) Stockslager.
Steve was a 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School. He worked as a supervisor for King Carpentry in Leesburg, VA for the last seven years, having worked in construction his entire life.
Steve was a member of the N.R.A., and was an avid deer hunter, taking trips to Wisconsin hunting and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed mechanics and fixing cars.
In addition to his loving companion Gail, Steve is survived by two brothers, Ashly Melhorn and wife Cathy of Abbottstown, PA, Tony Kuhn of Bonneauville; and three sisters, Hannah Knaub of York, PA, Kim Brown and husband Donald, and Eva Sanders and husband Andy, all of Littlestown, PA; and children, Jeremy Wolf and wife Donna of Bonneauville, PA, and Kimberly Wolf of Akron, OH; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Melhorn.
Following cremation a memorial service will be held 7:00PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg(Bonneauville), PA, with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-7:00PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg(Bonneauville), PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019